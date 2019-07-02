LAUGHLIN — Thousands of spectators will be out to watch the annual Rockets Over the River Fourth of July Fireworks display on Thursday.
The show should last about minutes with around 2,000 rockets being blasted out of 3- to 10-inch cannons. Zambelli Fireworks is the pyrotechnician for the event.
The display is best seen along the Laughlin River Walk. However, it can be seen for miles out on both sides of the river. Murphy Broadcasting will be simulcasting music on KISS FM 104.9, which can be streamed on any device.
Zambelli and the Laughlin Tourism Commission board chose the music.
This is the first event put on by the LTC since the merger with the Laughlin Nevada Chamber of Commerce. Laughlin Chamber Executive Director Jackie Mazzeo, who now oversees both parties, said she and assistant Val Gabaldon sat around the conference table and learned from all the events supporting agencies.
“We are just thankful for everyone that helped us get us off the ground,” she said. “For our first event managing LTC, this is a pretty cool one to start with. We are literally going off with a bang.”
The first edition of Rockets Over the River 2019 was held last Saturday.
The two shows are expected to bring in more than 40,000 people. Mazzeo said this is the fifth-largest display in the county.
The LTC was able to offer all local veterans and first responders a chance to watch the show from one of four river taxis for free and can accommodate up to 80 people.
LTC is responsible for presenting the event. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is a co-partner in promoting Laughlin, and Las Vegas Events is the agency LTC submits grant proposals to.
“We are partnered with LVCVA and LVE to put this on but no one else is responsible,” Mazzeo said. “No one else has a financial interest in this event except for the three of us.”
The Avi Resort& Casino also has a Fourth of July Fireworks display which starts at dusk. The Beach Overlook is the best viewing spot.
Another Tri-state Fourth of July tradition will mark its 29th year: the Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry.
The competition, where “cooks” harness the power of the sun to fry an egg, begins at noon on July 4 in downtown Oatman.
Other events are planned, including an appearance by Oatman’s famed gunfighters
For more information, call 928-768-3233.
The Elks Lodge 1608 of Needles is sponsoring an Independence Day celebration at the Needles Aquatics Center on July 4, starting at noon.
In addition to swimming, there will be games for all ages, a treasure hunt and the Miss Freedom and Mr. Firecracker pageants for 4- and 5-year-olds.
