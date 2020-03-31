LAUGHLIN — Laughlin Town Constable Jordan Ross issued a letter this week concerning the impending closure of Aldape’s Market, asking the community for suggestions as to how to replace the township’s only full-service food market.
Aldape’s confirmed last weekend it was shutting down sometime this week — after it liquidates its remaining inventory.
“I am writing to start a conversation amongst government, community, and business stakeholders in Laughlin about the impending closure of our town’s only true grocery store, Aldape’s Market,” Ross said. “Regrettably, it will be permanently closing this Thursday or Friday. I do not have the solutions to the problems this will cause, but I want to highlight a few challenges and some possible solutions or partial solutions to kickstart discussion in the community.
“We are all dealing with the fallout from the current pandemic and I am given to understand that the failure of this store is a direct result of distribution disruptions. Laughlin is about to become what is known to social services experts as a ‘food desert’. We all need to see what we can, as a community, do about this.”
Ross listed the following challenges:
“Lack of ready access to groceries especially fresh groceries to residents without personal transportation.
“Lack of ready access to seniors, with or without personal transport due to health considerations.
“Lack of ready access to other residents when in need of only a few items not generally justifying a trip to Arizona.
“Health impact on household members, young and old, who may resort to less healthy food alternatives still available in town.
“Financial impact on households forced to purchase more expensive alternatives or spend more time and money on cross river travel while already under considerable financial strain under the current circumstances.’
Ross then made several suggestions and asked the community to weigh in on the merits of each and other potential solutions.
“A Laughlin business entity or a business consortium that might purchase the market from the current owner, who is seeking someone to take it over.
“Persuading a national or regional food chain with a viable smaller market business model that might, with the appropriate incentives, take over the location.
“Assisting the current owner with the very recently enacted economic development programs that might provide an alternative to closure.
“An immediate step up in funding, volunteer recruitment and operations for Meals on Wheels and the Food Bank.
“Helping East Valley Family Services with SNAP outreach.
“Work with exiting retail outlets to see what they can do to increase their food options for customers.
“Various possible transportation plans, current and new, to assist in making supermarket trips to Arizona.
“Greater awareness by the staff of all stakeholders of households that may be experiencing food insecurity.”
Ross may be reached by phone at 702-298-5791 or by email at jordan.ross@laughlinconstable.org.
Only time will tell if some possible local investors might take the place over, buy it out, or seek a new outlet for Laughlinites who have limited ability to travel across the river to seek their foodstuffs.
What started out as the misguided overbuying of toilet paper to near-daily runs on certain products and food items have left residents everywhere wondering about the supply of goods to local stores. That is intensified even more in Laughlin with Aldape’s closure.
How a small town like Laughlin with an estimated population of 7,500 residents can hope to compete for a big grocery chain — or even a smaller one — has plagued Laughlin for some time.
