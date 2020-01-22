LAUGHLIN — With more than 600,000 new residents expected to call Southern Nevada home by 2040, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is preparing now for the future of mobility in the community.
More than 20,000 members of the region have helped shape “On Board,” the RTC’s future mobility plan for the Las Vegas Valley, which will help address transportation needs for everyone, including pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders and drivers. RTC’s On Board plan outlines future mobility recommendations for the valley.
The draft plan is available for public review, and the RTC needs residents’ feedback through a quick survey at OnBoardSNV.com.
“Our community has provided extensive input to create our valley’s transportation plan that will shape the next 20 years of mobility in Southern Nevada,” said RTC CEO M.J. Maynard. “We are inviting everyone, regardless of transportation preference, to take a look at what we’ve developed with your help and tell us what you think. The quick survey will give you the chance to tell us which pieces of the plan are most important to you, and if there is anything we may have missed.”
Through the survey, respondents will have the opportunity to rate the importance of eight categories of transportation improvements, including: new high-capacity transit options; expanded transit to jobs and housing; safer and more secure travel options; easier short walking trips; expanded service for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities; improved connections to major destinations; reliable transit service for Strip and downtown resort employees; and new transportation technologies to improve mobility and sustainability.
The online survey will be available through March 31, and RTC outreach staff will be attending community events around the valley to gather input. Throughout the survey period, the RTC will conduct bi-weekly drawings for Vegas Golden Knights hockey tickets from fully completed surveys received.
For more information, to take the survey and get a list of upcoming community events, visit OnBoardSNV.com. The final plan is expected to be complete in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.