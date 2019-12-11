LAUGHLIN — Connor O’Hara, of Ulm, Utah, won the half-marathon competition at Saturday’s RunLaughlin.
O’Hara turned in a time of 1 hour, 15 minutes and 56 seconds in covering the grueling 13.1-mile course that wound from Laughlin, across Davis Dam into Arizona and back to Casino Drive.
O’Hara’s time translated to a 5:48 mile pace.
Dan Kuch, of Lake Havasu City, was second, about 3 minutes behind O’Hara, in 1:18:58. Braden Younkin, of Great Falls, Montana, was third in 1:22:45.
The first woman to finish the half-marathon was Theresa Sakry, of Elk River, Minnesota, in 1:44:39. She was 37th overall.
RunLaughlin also included two shorter races.
Dennis Tucker, of San Markos, California, claimed first place in the 12K run, betting the one-hour mark by one second: officially timed in 59:59.
Shelly Lynn, of Lake Havaus City, was second overall and the first female finisher in 1:00.12. Bill Scheel, of Phoenix, was third overall in 1:00.22.
In the 5K competition, Brady Grayson, of Las Vegas, was first in 16:33 — a 5:19 mile pace — shattering the event record in the process.
Angel Medrano, of Azusa, California, was second overall in 18:27.
Alyssa Armendariz, of Yorba Linda, California, was third overall and the first female finisher in 19:31.
Fore than 700 runners finished this year with 335 in the half-marathon, 178 in the 12K and 195 5K.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.