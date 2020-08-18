LAUGHLIN — The Nevada Department of Transportation has announces a dozen crash-related roadway pavement and barrier rail repairs along the Laughlin Highway (State Route 163) west of Casino Drive in Laughlin.
The $200,000 project also calls for upgrades along State Route 165 (Nelson Road) at U.S. Highway 95 in Clark County. Gault Development LLC is the general contractor.
Crews will be working from 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, starting Aug. 25. A flagger and pilot operation will safely escort motorists through the active construction work zones, resulting in minor travel delays. State Route 163 westbound lanes near Casino Drive will be closed on Aug. 26, with traffic being detoured using South Casino and Laughlin Civic drives. The improvements are scheduled to finish in early September.
Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.
NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping its team, families and communities safe and connected.
