LAUGHLIN — The Bruce Springston American Legion Post 60 of Laughlin will conduct a Salute to Veterans program Saturday, aimed at benefitting local veterans.
The day is organized by the Elks Lodge 2872 Laughlin, the American Legion-Laughlin Post 60, and the Laughlin VFW Post 243.
Starting at 10 a.m. and running most of the day, there will be a variety of activities for veterans to engage in including a Veterans Affairs mobile command unit with suicide prevention counselors, and additional counseling services for veterans, as well as a day’s worth of fun and activities.
There will be bunco from 9 to 11 a.m., bingo from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cornhole and horseshoes will be available at 2 p.m.
Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. followed by music and karaoke at 6:30 p.m. A hamburger lunch will be available during the day’s activities.
The event is open to all members of the American Legion Post 60, the Laughlin VFW Post 243, the Elks Lodge 2872, and the American Legion Auxiliary as well. The American Legion is at 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive in Laughlin, and can be reached at 702-299-1510 for more questions about the days activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.