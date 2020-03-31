LAUGHLIN — In a response to the closure of Aldape’s Market in Laughlin, Silver Rider has created additional transportation services for Laughlin residents.
As grocery stores have been deemed an essential business during the COVID-19 crisis, the purpose of the new program is to mitigate the hardship created by the closure of Laughlin’s only grocery store.
The new program provides transportation for grocery shopping on Saturdays to two grocery stores in Bullhead City, Safeway and Wal-Mart.
Silver Rider has enhanced sanitation measures for cleaning of buses.
The enhanced measures were implemented prior to the closure of the casinos and other non-essential businesses. Silver Rider already has instituted social distancing on its buses. There are three travel times offered so that social distancing guidelines by the CDC are adhered to. The safety and well-being of our residents in Laughlin and the surrounding communities continues to be Silver Rider’s highest priority.
Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance of the travel date. Contact Silver Rider at 702-298-4435 to reserve a ride. Riders are asked to be considerate of one another and be on time when the vehicle departs the Silver Rider facility as well as the departure time for the return trip to the Silver Rider facility in Laughlin.
The fare (round trip) is $2, which must be paid upon boarding the vehicle. There is a free fare transfer for anyone riding the fixed route service to the SNTC facility for the Saturday shopping. Seating is limited. Once the buses are full for any Saturday, any additional requests cannot be accommodated. The Silver Rider facility is at 260 E. Laughlin Civic Drive (adjacent to the Colorado River Food Bank).
The Southern Nevada Transit Coalition was incorporated in June of 2002 as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Public Rural Ride (Pride) program. Silver Rider Transit is the organizational branding of the Southern Nevada Transit Coalition. Silver Rider was recognized as the 2013 Rural Community Transportation System of the Year, a national award presented by the Community Transportation Association of America. The Southern Nevada Transit Coalition is a private, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization. Silver Rider specializes in providing public transit in 13 rural southern Nevada communities. Additionally, Silver Rider operates the Meals On Wheels Program in Laughlin and Searchlight. More information can be found at www.sntc.net.
