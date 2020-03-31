LAUGHLIN — Will any of the nation’s public school systems get back into session before the end of the 2019-2020 school year?
Many states already have answered that question with a resounding “No.” Others, though, have not made that determination, at least publicly.
Given that President Donald Trump has backed off of his wishful estimate of re-opening the American economy by Easter and now has announced that all such actions will be put back until at least April 30, the public school year clearly is peril for many. Of additional concern is the status of high school seniors across the country and the impact any decisions will have on graduation.
“We have not heard anything yet,” said Laughlin Principal Dawn Estes. “I am certain we will be hearing from Nevada Department of Education and/or (Clark County School District) soon. Never, ever, did we imagine something of this magnitude happening — virus yes; lack of medical capacity — no.”
A call to the Clark County Education Association’s Executive Director John Vellardita about the possible scenario of no more school during the current 2019-2020 year and what that would mean to students scheduled to graduate this spring drew this reply:
“The situation is serious and very fluid. In the end the governor will make that decision not CCSD,” Vellardita said. “We are not going to comment on any hypothetical that may occur in the future. Our number one concern is teacher and student safety and trying to do the best distance learning reaching as many students possible under these trying conditions”.
An email to the Department of Education in Washington got the reply from Deputy Press Secretary Eli Mansour:
“Secretary (Betsy) DeVos has said she expects local education leaders in every state to make every effort to ensure learning continues for all students during this national emergency. Further, it’s up to states and school districts to decide how they want to handle graduations while ensuring the safety of their students and communities.”
By statute, K-12 education is a state and local issue. Decisions regarding graduation, for both requirements and ceremonies, are made at the state and local level, so follow up with individual state department of education to see what their plans for graduations are.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the end of the “brick and mortar” school year across the state earlier this week with local districts deciding how best to handle their graduations. Locally for CRUHSD, Communications Director Lance Ross said, “Although several scenarios are being explored, it’s premature to determine anything. The situation is simply too fluid both locally and at the state levels.”
