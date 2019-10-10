LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin schools recently hosted their annual Parents Night at Bennett Elementary in Laughlin.
The multi-use room at Bennett was packed for the event that allows parents to meet and speak with their children’s educators in a relaxed setting that provides fun and food for an evening of getting to know the teachers and year’s schedule of events, testing dates and expectations of the school district and staff.
Principal Dawn Estes was on hand to helm the evening’s activities along with the instructors of the various departments and classes that the students will pass through during this school year. Bennett Elementary’s Donna LeMire manned the pizza kitchen for the evening while staff educators were stationed at various tables.
The turnout for the evening was bustling but evenly spaced over the course of the two-hour event and parents of the students were able to get answers to questions they had about the school year now underway.
