LAUGHLIN — School districts across the nation continue to supply food for their students even though they are shuttered right now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Laughlin, every morning there is a stream of cars that roll through Bennett Elementary with Laughlin students inside being driven by their parents, guardians or older siblings, many of whom also are at home because of the virus outbreak.
Two ladies from the Laughlin schools diligently waited from just before 8 a.m. until around 11 a.m. to pass out the food that is bagged every day after it arrives from the Las Vegas supply site of the Clark County School.
A driver brings the day’s food down and the ladies dole it out for the lines that begin forming around 9 a.m.
“They used to arrive earlier, all at 8 a.m.,” said Judy Bradley, of the Laughlin schools, but they have begun coming in a little later as the stay-at-home order from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office wears on.
“Now it’s around 9 a.m. when the lines start forming and multiple cars arrive at the same time,” she said.
Bradley and fellow Laughlin schools employee Connie Manus are on hand every morning with smiles on their faces to greet the students and parents and to pass out the much-appreciated food they get daily.
