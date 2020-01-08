Free movies at the library
LAUGHLIN — For adults, the Laughlin Library will show “Judy” on Friday, Jan. 10, and on Friday, Jan. 24, the library will show “Rambo: Last Blood.” Both movies are rated “R.” Starting time is 2 p.m.
For kids, the Movie Club will show “Abominable” on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Sparks of science
LAUGHLIN — Kids ages 5-11 can make fluffy slime at the Laughlin Library on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 4 p.m. The library is at 2840 S. Needles Highway.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
