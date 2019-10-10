LAUGHLIN — Women of the Tri-state — and a few men — turned out for the 12th annual Girls Day Out at Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin,
The event draws women for a shopping extravaganza which occurs just prior to the holidays each year. Cameron Broadcasting sponsors the event and this year saw more than 80 vendors fill the Pavilion at the Aquarius. Co-sponsors were Innovative Health and Wellness Center, Findlay Cadillac, Humana Health Care and Suddenlink.
The vendor booths overflowed with every manner of goods, services and creations available to the throng of shoppers for one of the biggest one-day shopping events in the Tri-state.
Items on display — and available for sale — included jewelry, clothing and body care products. There also were food vendors and custom arts and crafts makers on hand.
They included such companies as Traveling Vineward, Parklane Jewelry, Chris Stell Creative Arts, Addicted to Glitter, Bling, Scentsy, Mr. Fudge, Wells Fargo bank, Mary Kay cosmetics and local author L.J Dare. With so many different places to shop, it was dizzying for the guests in attendance.
Every manner of promotional goodies were being given out by the multitude of vendors from cloth bags from Humana to bandage dispensers from Valley View Medical Center, and most of the people at the affair were strolling about with the bags in hand filling them with the many freebies offered by the vendors.
The largest crowd the event has pulled in is estimated at 7,250 according to Chris Jaeger of Cameron Broadcasting, and he estimated this year would reach that total and possibly exceed it. Jaeger said that he is stunned that this was the 12th year of the event, which seems to get bigger and better each year.
For those seeking to get in on next year’s event, contact Jaeger at 928-763-5586.
