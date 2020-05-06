LAUGHLIN — The township of Laughlin has “seized the day” during the COVID-19 shutdown, taking the opportunity to perform many upgrades.
The Clark County Road crews are finishing the restoration of Casino Drive since the gas line project of last year was completed more than two months ago. Trucks were spotted dropping off the tar mix in front of the Edgewater Casino. The mix is used to fill in the gaps in the roadway caused by the gas line digs, restoring the street to a smooth finish for visitors and residents who soon will be traveling in the gaming corridor.
Much of the repair work appears to be complete and no crews were spotted as far south as the Pioneer nor in the streets further down. The cones and accoutrements that the road crews had lining the street were all gone and for the most part it appeared as if the work was finished or nearly complete. The extreme left lane on the west side of Casino Drive was redone all the way down Casino Drive; that is where most of the gas line was replaced. That lane is now a smooth blacktop street clear of the steel plates and bumps that had been a static condition of the roadway.
East-west crossing sections also have been filled in making a bit of a mishmash in terms of appearance, though all of the street is smooth for driving on either side.
Over on Needles Highway down at the Laughlin Post Office, contractors were spotted repaving the entire lot there with a steamroller, flattening out the new blacktop recently. The crew finished the task by spraying new striping and parking lines in the newly re-topped lot, making for a very nice, new appearance and a fine job overall.
Further down Needles Highway across from South Pointe Market over at the Laughlin Aquatic Center, crews repainted the spiral stairs that lead to the top of the water slide in a beautiful aqua blue that nicely offsets the bright yellow slide. A six-man crew with a lift was busy on all levels of the staircase painting the entire span of stairs. That included masking and detail work. A foreman said the aquatic center had been wanting to get that job done for some time and the downtime in Nevada allowed them to bring a crew from Las Vegas to address it before the launch of summer activities whenever the statewide orders are relaxed or lifted.
At St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, a construction crew was well underway building a new parish hall. The foreman of that crew said the new structure would be 6,500 square feet, and based on the depth of the basement they were digging, the coming structure appears to be massive.
All kinds of improvements are going on in Laughlin right now and again, to no fanfare or townwide celebration of even acknowledgement as there is no one in the Regional Government building these days except for the court officers and people appearing in those chambers.
The Laughlin Town Advisory Board has not met in two months and only the courts and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Laughlin Command go in or out of the building now.
By the time the casinos and town management get back to work, they certainly will have much to celebrate with all the improvements that have been accomplished over the last two months of shutdown. Only two months ago the biggest thing on the LTAB wish list was the repair of Thomas Edison Drive from Highway 163 to Laughlin Civic Drive. That feat was accomplished weeks ago, and the finished product has become old news to Laughlin motorists.
About the only thing that hasn’t been accomplished is finding someone to lease the old Aldape’s Market.
There had been speculation that someone had leased the building and was moving in. Some said it was another market going in while others heard rumors that a hardware store was coming to take the space over. Neither of those rumors panned out, and on a visit by the Laughlin Times, former Aldape’s employees were the only people going in or out of the building. They were removing the shelving from the former grocery store and filling dumpsters out back with them. Shopping carts could be seen sticking up out of the massive dumpsters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.