LAUGHLIN — Casino Drive in Laughlin is about to undergo repaving.
The project was scheduled to start within the next few weeks — it’s uncertain if the coronavirus pandemic will affect that — and has no end date posted as yet, which means that the last year’s gas line installation that has kept Casino Drive shut down to one lane for most of that time is about to get cleaned up, but the finishing touches likely will continue causing serious traffic congestion, and continued delays for the Silver Rider passengers who need to keep on schedule.
A news release from the Southern Nevada Transit Coalition’s Laughlin office and Mike Jackson stated:
“Due to the Casino Drive re-pavement project scheduled to start within the next few weeks, riders should anticipate delays at pickup and dropoff locations for their transportation. Passengers are advised to look for signage at the bus stops which will indicate whether the bus stop is open (accessible). If the bus stop is not accessible (closed), signage directing passengers to the nearest open bus stop will be posted.”
During the repaving project, Silver Rider will replace the 40-foot buses that normally provide service on Casino Drive with smaller shuttle-type buses. Those shuttle buses are clearly identified as Silver Rider. The shuttle buses will transport the passengers from any accessible bus stop on Casino Drive to either the Silver Rider facility up the hill from the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce or to the Harrah’s gas station.
At either the Silver Rider Transportation Terminal or at the gas station across from Harrah’s, residents of Laughlin will be able to board one of Silver Rider’s 40-foot fixed route buses, 777 or 888, for transportation directly to the residential section of Laughlin.
Any Individual who does not have a monthly pass who boards either the 40-foot 777 or the 888 bus in the residntial area or one of the smaller sized shuttle buses on Casino Drive will need to request a transfer slip from the bus driver.
This will enable them to connect to another Silver Rider vehicle to get them to their intended destination at no additional charge.
“These transportation changes have been implemented to reduce the impacts the repaving project will have on Laughlin’s major corridor, Casino Drive. The changes will remain in place until the repaving project has been completed,” Jackson said.
Any questions regarding the route deviations should be directed to Silver Rider at 702-298-4435.
