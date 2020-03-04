LAS VEGAS — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak held a briefing and press conference in hopes of reassuring residents that the state is prepared for its response to COVID-19, the 2019 novel coronavirus.
Sisolak held the briefing along with county, state, federal and tribal partners. Also speaking at the briefing were Melissa Peek-Bullock, state epidemiologist from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Lab; Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting district health officer, Southern Nevada Health District; Dr. John Novak, chairman, Washoe County Board of Health; George Togliatti, director of the Nevada Department of Public Safety; and Richard Whitley, director of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
“I am pleased that we were able to provide a comprehensive briefing to the public related to the significant collaboration taking place all across the state to prepare and protect the health and safety of Nevadans,” Sisolak said. “Communication, knowledge, and transparency are key in this evolving situation, and we will be working diligently to ensure that accurate and relevant information continues to be shared with the public.”
After introducing briefing participants and others, Sisolak continued with the briefing.
“Before we go any further, I want to lay out a few facts,” he said. “No. 1, as of right now, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Nevada.
“No. 2, according to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.
“And No. 3, at this time, there hasn’t been a single COVID-19-
related death in the United States.”
Sisolak made that statement on Saturday; over the weekend, there were six deaths blamed on the coronovirus at a Kirkland, Washington, hospital. Four were elderly residents of a nursing home in Kirkland.
“However, the Centers for Disease Control recently acknowledged that more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are likely to be identified, including cases in the United States, and, as governor, it is incumbent on me to ensure that our state continues to prepare for any scenarios in this emerging and rapidly evolving situation,” Sisolak said.
“... I wanted to take a minute go over some basic preventative measures that all Nevadans can take to stop the spread of COVID-19 and all communicable diseases,” he said. “I realize this is going to sound a bit like the advice I used to give my daughters when they were little, but please bear with me:
“Practicing basic hygiene is still of the utmost importance; specifically, washing your hands regularly and thoroughly, is still the single-most effective way to prevent the spread of all communicable diseases, including COVID-19.
“As soon as you get home from work, school — a press conference — or wherever, you should immediately wash your hands. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
“Avoid touching your face, eyes, and nose.
“Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue and then immediately discard it. If you don’t have a tissue, cough into your elbow.
“Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
“And if you do get sick, please stay home from work, school, or other places where you are in close and frequent contact with other people.
“These are simple steps, but they’re also the best way every Nevadan can take precautions.”
Sisolak urged Nevadans to “prepare, not panic.”
“I understand that Nevadans have concerns and even fears about the coronavirus, but as UMC stated just the other day, ‘The antidote to this fear is knowledge and preparedness.’ So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to prepare, not panic. We’re going to choose collaboration over chaos.”
Sisolak vowed to share information when it becomes available.
“I wanted thank our federal delegation for their constant communication, collaboration, and advocacy on this issue at both the local and national level. I want to assure all of you that we will continue sharing information and working with our members of Congress and U.S. Senators to ensure that Nevadans remains safe and protected as this situation develops.
“I can assure you that every one of them is fighting on our behalf in the nation’s capitol and they share our mission to protect the public safety and health of all Nevadans.”
