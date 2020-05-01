LAS VEGAS — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak presented his “Roadmap to Recovery” Thursday afternoon, one day after extending much of the state’s shutdown procedures through May 15 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news conference Wednesday, Sisolak did announce easing of some restrictions on retail businesses, dental offices, and certain healthcare procedures but kept the overall lockdown of the state’s casinos and other nonessential businesses for another two weeks.
On Thursday, Sisolak laid out in broad strokes a vision of how the Silver State will reopen gradually.
“The reopening of the state will happen the same way the state was closed down — in phases,” Sisolak said.
Much of his phased plan is taken straight from the pages of the Trump administration’s three-phase plan announced April 17, a plan that has been embraced by most governors. Sisolak has expanded on that in recent days, touting his four-phase plan which was included in the “Roadmap to Recovery” speech.
Sisolak said he will move Nevada into the first phase of reopening its economy only if the state meets a number of goals, including seeing 14 days of declining cases and hospitalizations for the coronavirus. Nevada appeared to reach a peak of people testing positive on April 24, he said, and state officials are watching closely to determine if the number of new cases continue to fall.
“We now have the ability to test all ‘symptomatic’ individuals,” he said. Approved widescale antibody testing, however, is not available.
Sisolak said some businesses will reopen on or before May 15, reiterating his comments from the day before.
“We must chart a new path forward to get Nevadans back to work under a ‘new normal,’ ” said Sisolak, declining to call it a path back to normal.
Thursday’s announcement allows for businesses to re-open voluntarily under strict restrictions, including those prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people.
Sisolak said that county commissioners would have “increasing responsibility” in the reopening of Nevada’s economy, but that “they” must meet or exceed state requirements, some of which remain vague.
Five major statewide goals have been established to develop a proper response in the fight against COVID-19.
Among the goals stated was preparing the state’s health care infrastructure to responding to the virus threat should the “phased” reopening produce a spike in COVID cases.
“Should Nevada exhibit a spike in new coronavirus cases, mitigation measures may be urgently taken with phased openings rolled back,” Sisolak said.
The final goal calls for the state to turn challenges into a “rare opportunity to transform Nevada’s approach to governance, public health, education and economic diversification.”
The governor said bars and nightclubs would not be open during phase one but still did not specify how many phases there would be stating, “I kind of got ahead of myself. There might be only three phases and not four or possibly more.”
“All counties will open phase one at the same time,” he said.
Sisolak backtracked on an earlier statement, saying casinos would reopen in the “third or fourth phase” of the re-opening plans. He said the state’s Gaming Control Board would make the determination on how and when gaming establishments can reopen.
