LAUGHLIN — The AARP Smart Driver program will be offered Thursday, Oct. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center, 101 Civic Way in Laughlin.
The course is designed for drivers 50 years and older and consists of classroom lecture and participation. There is no behind-the-wheel instruction. Learn new laws and driving strategies.
The cost for AARP members is $15 and $20 for non-members, which may be paid by check or money order to AARP. No cash or credit cards. Arrive 15 minutes early for registration.
To register or for more information, call 702-222-0960.
