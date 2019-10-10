LAUGHLIN — Last month’s Parents Night hosted at Bennett Elementary School also brought forth this year’s elections for the Laughlin School Organizational Team, which aids Principal Dawn Estes, Vice Principal Patrick Wolfe and staff with the school budget and other items of advice from local people and teachers alike.
The elections were held that evening.
The 2019-2020 school year SOT will consist of Angelina Biondi, Evelyn Stoner and Ashlyn Bilbray-Sainz representing Bennett Elementary and Devon Harris, Lisa Campbell and Larissa Douglas representing Laughlin Junior/Senior High School.
Bilbray-Sainz, Campbell and Biondi previously have served on the SOT; the other three are new members.
The full spectrum of duties that fall under the team’s scope include the School Operating Plan, which includes the final 2019-2020 strategic budget, Title I funds, SB 178 funds, Hope 2 funds, strategic funds, School Performance Plan, the 2018-2019 Accountability Report, and 2019-2020 goals and objectives, which the new team will be orienting themselves to and addressing for Estes and the other members of the local school administration.
