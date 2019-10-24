LAUGHLIN — The Meadows School knocked off Laughlin 2-0 in a 2A Southern League volleyball match on Friday.
The Mustangs won the opening game 25-10 and outlasted the Cougars 25-19 in the second game.
The Meadows, improving to 13-0 in league play, surged to a 17-5 lead in the opening game before the Cougars mounted a small comeback.
Laughlin took a 2-0 lead to open the second game, sparked by senior Fejay Crevier, but The Meadows reeled off five unanswered points.
Laughlin battled back, erasing a 10-3 deficit, eventually tying the game at 12, then forging a 14-12 lead.
But after a Mustang timeout, The Meadows quickly tied the game at 14 then went up 20-17 before closing out the game and match with the 25-19 verdict.
The win improved The Meadows to 14-6-1 overall. Laughlin dropped to 6-12 overall and 4-7 in league play.
