LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin schools of the Clark County School District are readying for the new school year, which begins Aug. 12.
Laughlin Junior/Senior High School and William G. Bennett Elementary will begin a new year and that means a lot of prep work for administrative and teaching staff; from getting itineraries and materials lined up to finalizing the year’s schedules, there is still much work to be done.
Principal Dawn Estes has been in non-stop meetings over the last week plus, and athletics director Tony Petrik has been getting the sports schedules completed for the coming year.
All the folks from Laughlin schools are in motion to be ready to start another school year in Laughlin.
Debbie Brody, secretary to Estes, said, ”Lots of meetings.”
Brody said that between those meetings, “The finalizing of schedules, gathering of materials, etc.”, and other logistical coordination has had the staff in constant motion and that is only getting more intense the closer opening day comes. Already solid dates to that end are coming up fast.
William G. Bennett Elementary hosted its annual kindergarten and pre-school roundup on Tuesday, signing up students for the new year. The age requirements for pre-school are the child must be 4 years of age by Sept. 30 of this year, and for the kindergartners, children must be 5 by Sept. 30 to be eligible for those classes.
Katie VonDrak, who was in charge of the roundup, said she was anticipating another big turnout like last year when “65 kids and their parents showed up for sign-up day.”
On Friday, the Laughlin schools will be hosting Open House Day. At William G. Bennett Elementary that will run from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., and at the Laughlin Junior/Senior High School, it runs from noon until 2 p.m.
The new school year is about to commence in Laughlin so be sure and keep an eye out for kids when driving in Laughlin.
