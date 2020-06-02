LAUGHLIN — KNTR talk show host of Speakout 2.0 and Bullhead Area Chamber Ambassador Larry Tunforss hosted his first on-air show Monday from the Laughlin Outlet Center studios with an actual guest in the studio for the first time in more than two months.
Until Monday, Tunforss had been flying solo in the studio, talking only with callers into the show as the Outlet Center had been shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday morning, all that changed as he was finally able to interview a guest in studio. Tunforss and Cotter spoke on topics ranging from testing household smoke alarms to the restaurant scene in Bullhead City, which still is under the guidelines set by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Public Health. Arizona restaurants are limited to 50% capacity — the same threshold as is in Laughlin.
Cotter and Tunforss discussed the danger of COVID-19 in elder care and nursing homes, “As that’s where it’s at” said Cotter.
The two spent an hour going over several topics but COVID-19 was the prevailing one.
KNTR was among the Outlet Center occupants to return to business Monday after the center was closed for two months. Many of the tenants have yet to reopen.
When asked about how it felt to be back in the studio and mall with people around, Tunforss said, “It’s nice to see other people back in the mall and walking around. To see and have people back in the studio — the way it should be.”
His sentiment was shared by the some of the other tenants of the Outlet Center, who also have been sheltered at home since March 18. With restaurants open on for in-house dining on both sides of the river and the casinos of Laughlin reopening their doors to customers Thursday, there is a great sense of relief that things are finally returning to normal locally.
