LAUGHLIN — Learn to save a life at the upcoming Tri-state Colorado River Cities Stop the Bleed Awareness Class and Hands Only CPR Training.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. PST on Feb. 3 at the Laughlin Outlet Center, 1955 S. Casino Drive, at Styles for Less, Suite No. 253.
Organizers are asking people donate $10 per person for the training.
This class is a fundraiser to help pay to bring bleeding control kits to every classroom, bus, gymnasium, auditorium, cafeteria and automated external defibrillator box in the Tri-state.
Another goal is to bring similar training to schools and staff members at public, private and charter school campuses in Laughlin, Bullhead City, Needles, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and Topock.
The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and ICSAVE, an Arizona-based charitable volunteer foundation dedicated to the prevention of traumatic events through education, preparedness training and community outreach programs, are partners in this endeavor.
Stop the Bleed training focuses on how to stop traumatic bleeding episodes.
According to ICSAVE, uncontrolled bleeding is a major cause of unpreventable deaths.
ICSAVE reported that the average time to bleed out is just two to five minutes. However, first responders need an average of seven to 10 minutes to respond to location where someone bleeding needs help.
Bystanders with such training can begin aiding someone while first responders make their way to the location.
Hosting this training and fundraiser are the chamber and the Laughlin Outlet Center.
Sign up online ahead of the class at http://business.laughlin
chamber.com/events/register/90990 or call 702-298-2214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.