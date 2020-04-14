LAUGHLIN — Sunday’s thunderstorm which brought a massive amount of rain, thunder, and even hail down on parts of Bullhead City and Laughlin also did some damage at the Laughlin Outlet Center.
The Family Dollar store, which primarily serves the “still open for business” RV park next door, suffered some serious roof and ceiling damage. The store was closed Monday while employees and mall repair personnel cleaned up the mess when several ceiling tiles inside the store came crashing down, pouring water all over the floor, damaging both product and infrastructure alike.
Repair crews installed drainage hoses and equipment up into the ceiling and under-roof structure to drain remaining water before the ceiling could begin to be repaired. On site staff said that the repairs were not expected to take long, mostly replacing the ceiling tiles that either fell or were water damaged. The store opened Tuesday at its regular time with the drainage lines still in place and still missing a few tiles according to staff.
The Laughlin Walk-In Care clinic also suffered some ceiling damage, according to staff there. Staff at the walk-in care clinic said that the business lost a few tiles and suffered some water damage. It, too, was open for business Tuesday.
