LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas bars and taverns might be allowed to reopen Thursday at midnight, even though a Nevada judge decided not to force Gov. Steve Sisolak to lift a coronavirus closure order, an attorney who sued the state said Tuesday.
Attorney Dennis Kennedy pointed to a directive the governor issued last Friday that would allow an earlier closure order to expire unless a coronavirus task force extends the restrictions based on its assessment of Clark County’s case load.
The task force meets Thursday, just hours before restrictions would expire.
“You can be sure the bar owners are going to be there to say, ‘We’re ready to go and we’ll comply with all the laws,’ ” Kennedy told The Associated Press. “They’re ready to open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.