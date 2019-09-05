LAUGHLIN — A looming strike by Clark County School District teachers has been averted with the district and the teachers union reaching an agreement on Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Steve Sisolak, CCSD Supt. Jesus Jara and union Executive Director John Vellardita made the announcement Wednesday afternoon after enjoining in mediation talks earlier this week.
The Clark County Education Association, the union that represents many of the teachers in the Clark County School District, released the details of the agreement: “a 3% salary increase for all employees effective on an employee’s first pay period, with retroactive pay; step increases of 2% for this year and next year of the contract for all employees with the exception of newly hired employees, effective the first pay period, with retroactive pay; a 4% increase in health insurance premiums per month for all employees effective Aug. 1 of each year of the contract; column payment to all employees who have completed their CUs for this year AND for those employees next year. This is a salary advancement on your base pay. It is not one time money.
“The parties will meet during the term of the contract and mutually agree to any revisions to Article 26 Professional Growth System. Article 26 will not be eliminated.”
Article 26 had been the chokepoint that had the teachers on track for a Sept. 10 walkout and strike; only a day before Wednesday’s agreement, Vellardita had stated a strike remained on schedule.
Article 26 was a contractual promise by the district for a pay increase for all educators who had returned to college to further their own education and improve their skills in what was titled the Professional Growth System-Article 26. Wednesday’s announcement has brought much relief to all parties involved from Sisolak, Jara and Vellardita, but mostly to the teachers and students of Clark County School District, who will continue their school year uninterrupted.
Vellardita and the CCEA release stated, “All activities for rallies in front of schools and strike preparation are suspended. This struggle has concluded.”
The official CCEA release added, “We are not sure when the district will process payments, but they have assured us they will be expedited. CCSD Board of Trustees have to approve the agreement (which they will).”
The news release concluded by stating “Thank you to all the member leaders who led this fight to resolve our contract favorable to all educators. Thank you to all educators who participated in this struggle. Your fortitude and unity paid off. Thanks to all the parents and students that stood by our educators. Thanks to the governor, speaker, and majority leader for their support. Moving forward, it is about teaching 320,000 students and preparing for the next legislative session to finally fix the funding issue for our schools.”
The districts now are counting on that legislative session to help them find the money to cover the agreement, but the district and governor’s office have expressed confidence they can and the agreements have been officially recognized and signed by both sides.
