LAUGHLIN — Saturday’s Grand Opening of The Market at Laughlin drew hundreds of spectators, well-wishers, shoppers and some notable dignitaries as the ribbon was cut, officially opening the all-new grocery store for business.
Throngs had shown up by the 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony and the store already was in full swing with aisles of shoppers enjoying the convenience, selection and style of the newly remodeled store.
The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce was on hand with the VIPS working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s MVPs watching over the parking lot full of people, handing out carts inside and helping shoppers navigate the crowd. Chamber President and CEO Jackie Mazzeo addressed the crowd to start the ceremony, introducing the many dignitaries who were on hand to celebrate the accomplishment that took some heavy lifting by many people to accomplish. Among them were Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee, Clark County District A Commissioner Michael Naft, Director of Community & Economic Development Shani Coleman, and of course the true dignitaries of the day, Market owners Darin and Valarie Hill.
Mazzeo opened the ceremony by introducing the many people who helped make the market a reality, thanking Bilbray Industries for its assistance in lining up contractors who could meet the deadline the Market had to meet to receive the COVID-19 relief funding that Lee rallied for in Congress, and Naft and Coleman helped align for this much-needed project. Mazzeo also thanked the Laughlin Economic Development Corporation for its role in aiding the successful and timely completion of the Market as well as Laughlin Town Advisory Board members Gina Mackey, Jim Maniaci, Herm Walker and Kathy Ochs, who were on hand. She also introduced all of the candidates running in the LTAB election in November.
Congresswoman Lee then took to the podium to express her pleasure that the whole thing came together as it did. Lee took a central role in seeking the COVID-19 relief funds for Nevada. Lee presented a certificate of special congressional recognition to Market owner Darin Hill in recognition of his grand opening, stating that “The Market will serve as an amazing community asset and service to the city (Township) of Laughlin.”
“Thank you for all that you do and congratulations!” it read.
Naft then took his turn to address the crowd, recounting the journey all of the hard work in seeking a new tenant to fill that space with Laughlin Constable Jordan Ross as well as arranging Silver Rider buses to transport Laughlinites across the river to Bullhead City to buy groceries on Saturdays prior to the Hills coming into the picture. Naft had jumped into the fray right on the heels of Aldape’s Market closing, seeing clearly what a setback to Laughlin it was, and he expressed his pleasure at being on hand to celebrate the opening of a new grocery store in Laughlin less than a year later. Naft then presented the Hills an official proclamation from Clark County, also recognizing the day and the opening of the Market.
Mazzeo then added her thanks and congratulations to the Hills for their perseverance and drive in making the market a reality in Laughlin for years to come. She then presented Hill a plaque from the Chamber declaring The Market at Laughlin an official chamber member. Members of The Market staff were introduced with Joel Olson, general manager, on hand.
Mazzeo was followed by Martin Knauss, president of the Laughlin Economic Development Corporation, who thanked Mazzeo for the introduction and recognition of that body as he, too, presented the Hills a gift from the LEDC to congratulate, thank and recognize the contribution to Laughlin that The Market is and will be for years to come.
Then came the moment of truth when the chamber unfurled its lengthy ribbon made specifically for the occasion with the Market Laughlin printed on it. The ribbon was stretched out with Darin Hill holding the giant scissors, ready to cut the ribbon and his wife, Valarie, by his side. After some last-minute instructions by Mazzeo, Hill cut the ribbon officially opening The Market at Laughlin for business to the public.
With the official ceremony completed, the throngs of customers still had much more to enjoy as The Market gave away a 65-inch elevision along with two brand new bicycles during the event which lasted until 2 p.m. There were specials throughout the store and Murphy Broadcasting had a prize booth set up outside in the parking lot for folks to spin a wheel for a prize. The parking lot remained full occupancy all day as both customers and supporters celebrated and shopped in the Market and enjoyed the special occasion.
The Market at Laughlin will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and offers a deli, full-service grocery store, separate liquor store next door as well as a full-service beer, wine and liquor section inside the Market. It will be offering weekly specials and will have advertisements in The Laughlin Nevada Times as well as Mohave Valley Daily News.
