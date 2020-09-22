LAUGHLIN — The Market At Laughlin, the new grocery store in the township, began business with a soft opening on Monday.
There’s nothing soft about the store’s grand opening celebration planned for Saturday.
The store’s owners poured considerable resources into opening in the Laughlin Town Square building long occupied by Aldape’sMarket. Aldape’s closed earlier this year, leaving Laughlin without a full-fledged grocery story.
The grand opening, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, retail specials and giveaways.
Owners Darin and Valarie Hill will be on hand for the day along with many of the town’s most special people, along with much of the newly hired staff including Joel Olson, the new manager for TML, who said he is very pleased with the progress and outcome of all the investment and hard work to get this much-needed store open and in operation. Olson gave a resounding thumbs up while standing outside the store Monday morning as he oversaw the last of the workers adding the last-minute details.
Workers were still putting the finishing touches on the market, painting the curb in front of the store under the brand new awning and store sign which Olson said may be switched out for a larger one.
All is ready for the big show this weekend when Laughlinites, visitors, and anyone else will now be able to shop for groceries in Laughlin seven days a week without having to make the trek to Bullhead City just for food.
The Hills spared no expense on this store and it looks fabulous. Everything is brand new from the shelves to the floors to the coolers, refrigerators and point of sale check out stands. It likely will be regarded as one of the nicest food stores anywhere in the Tri-state and very soon will be a premiere stop for the residents of Laughlin as well as the tens of thousands of visitors that the township brings in each year.
The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m. with Laughlin dignitaries and town officials expected to participate.
Clark County District A Commissioner Michael Naft is scheduled to be in attendance to help dedicate the rebirth of the grocery store.
Among items to be given away are a 65-inch television, two bicycles and a number of gift cards.
There also will be drawings for grocery discounts.
Several vendors also will have representatives on hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.