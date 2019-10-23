LAUGHLIN — The Spartans are coming!
Not the 300 of ancient lore, but rather the endurance racers who put themselves through incredible challenges all for a good cause.
The Spartan races are billed as “The World’s Best Obstacle Race.” Born in the green mountains of Vermont by Joe De Sena, world-class adventure racer, Spartan is the global leader in obstacle course racing.
According to its website, Spartan is a community that “inspires you to seek your best self.”
“We conquer life’s obstacles, push past our comfort zone, and support each other doing it. Inside each of us is a Spartan. It’s how we have survived and thrived. That natural, human instinct that emerges when we put down our smartphones and go for a run in the woods. In moments of adversity, it kicks into action and gives us strength. Call it a conscience, call it a drive, call it that renegade voice inside, but we call it Spartan. It tells us to get up in the morning with purpose. It dares us to go past our comfort zone. It’s a relentless pounding in our chests and an insatiable appetite for knowledge. No matter who you are, where you came from or what you do for a living, there’s a Spartan inside of you. Our mission is to help you connect back to that resilient warrior within. This community will empower you to change your life for the better. We work hard, eat well, and never stop learning. We push each other to be the best versions of ourselves through camaraderie and competition.”
Spartan founder De Sena, became increasingly aware that humans are missing a critical component in the modern world. As Humans took steps forward technologically, holistic health took a step backward. Life is getting “easier”, but as a result, people are becoming overweight, depressed, lonely and less self-sufficient.
Inspired by the warrior society of ancient Sparta, De Sena set out to create a community of Spartans who push and inspire each other. Their Spartan obstacle courses seek to manufacture adversity, which then trains your body and mind to overcome obstacles on the course and in your everyday lives. Spartans develop a resilient spirit, a capable body and mind, all supported and driven by an incredible community.
After its first obstacle course race in 2010, Spartan has grown to more than 250 events annually in more than 40 countries.
“Spartan is a rapidly growing tribe,” according to the website. “Over 8 million people have crossed a Spartan finish line and each year that number grows. Our mission is to transform 100 million lives and we are well on our way. Spartan is on the road to becoming an Olympic sport, which we are particularly passionate about as both Spartan warriors, Spartan mindset, and Olympics were born out of ancient Greece. In our biased opinion, we think obstacle course racing is the true test of athleticism as it requires full body strength, mental focus, endurance and grit.”
On Nov. 15, the Spartans will invade Laughlin for a weekend of physical challenge, endurance, and sheer willpower. The event is hosted by the Laughlin Tourism Commission.
Care to become a Spartan? Here’s your chance. An open house will be offered free, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the race site. Races will be Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17.
The Laughlin Super race is 8 miles with 25 obstacles at Laughlin Events Park. The Sprint is 3 miles (5 kilometers) with 20 obstacles. Kids races of a half-mile, 1 mile and 2 miles also are planned.
For more information, including entry fees and regulations, go to www.spartan.com.
