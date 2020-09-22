LAUGHLIN — It’s down to two in the race for the Clark County Board of Commissioners District A seat as incumbent Democrat Michael Naft goes head-to-head with Republican challenger Michael Thomas for control of one of the most powerful districts in Clark County.
District A includes the south side of Las Vegas as well as all rural areas down to Laughlin.
Naft was appointed to the seat when former commissioner Steve Sisolak won the governorship in 2018, taking office in early 2019. Prior to that, Naft had worked for Alice Costandina “Dina” Titus, who has been the United States representative for Nevada’s 1st congressional district since 2013. She served as U.S. representative for Nevada’s 3rd congressional district from 2009 to 2011, when she was defeated by Joe Heck. Titus is a member of the Democratic Party. She served in the Nevada Senate and was its minority leader from 1993 to 2009. Before her election to Congress, Titus was a professor of political science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she taught American and Nevada government for 30 years. Naft worked as the district director for Titus from 2013 to 2019.
Thomas has lived in Clark County since 1993 and began his law enforcement career as a deputy sheriff in Los Angeles in 1986, prior to moving to Nevada and becoming a police officer for the City of North Las Vegas in 1993 and then ending his career with the Clark County School District Police Department in 2017. Thomas ran against Sisolak for this seat previously, but did not win that election.
According to Naft’s reelection website:
“Clark County has been home to Commissioner Michael Naft for more than 25 years. Michael is committed to providing District A with the same high level of constituent service that he has offered throughout his public service career.
“Appointed by Governor Steve Sisolak to represent District A in January 2019, Michael serves as a member of the Clark County Audit Committee and Debt Management Commission. He is the Vice Chairman of the Kyle Canyon and Big Bend Water Districts. During his time on the Commission, Michael has championed traffic safety improvements through the creation of the Traffic Safety Commission, for which he serves as Chairman.
“Prior to joining the County Commission, Michael served the residents of Clark County since 2013 as District Director to Congresswoman Dina Titus. In that role, Michael worked with hundreds of federal agencies, departments and commissions, overseeing outreach and constituent services for more than 700,000 Nevadans. Michael has focused on streamlining access to programs, advocating for improved roadways and pedestrian safety, and for increased travel and tourism to southern Nevada.
“Michael has worked and consulted for numerous local, state, and federal officials, and advised several nonprofit organizations. He attended the Las Vegas Academy of Performing and Visual Arts and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Currently, he serves on the Anti-Defamation League’s board of directors and as a director for Temple Beth Shlom in Las Vegas. Michael lives in Henderson with his wife, Dr. Lauren Naft, and daughter, Alivia.”
Naft sits on the following committees within the Board of County Commissioners: vice chairman of the Big Bend Water District Board of Trustees; vice chairman of the Kyle Canyon Water District Board of Trustees; vice chairman of the Coyote Springs Water Resources General Improvement District Board of Trustees; member of the Debt Management Commission; member of the Clark County Audit Committee. He also is a member of the Nevada Commission on Nuclear Waste and chairman of the Traffic Safety Commission.
From Thomas’ website:
“Michael is a retired police officer with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Michael has lived in Clark County since 1993 and began his law enforcement career as a deputy Ssheriff in Los Angeles, California in 1986, prior to moving to Nevada and becoming a police officer for the City of North Las Vegas Police Department in 1993 and then ending his career with the Clark County School District Police Department in 2017. Michael has received numerous awards for bravery in the line of duty, after having been involved in two shootings and arresting three armed bank robbers. Michael has been honored by the City of Los Angeles and the City of West Hollywood for saving the life of an elderly gentleman using CPR, after the man had gone into full cardiac arrest at a local park.
“Michael has been a supporter of unions, having served as both a representative and having been elected to the position of president of the Police Officers’ Association of the Clark County School District and handled numerous grievances and acted as a representative for officers both in Nevada and California. Michael and his wife Diane have been married for 35 years and they have two daughters, Nicole, who attends the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, and Rachel, who is in high school. They have two dogs and one cat, who actually run the household.”
Thomas lists his issues as property tax reform, preserving and protecting the Second Amendment in Clark County and Nevada, against any effort to defund public safety, preservation of natural lands and empowering educators.
