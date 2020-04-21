LAUGHLIN — Work to restore Thomas Edison Drive from Highway 163 to Laughlin Civic Drive has been completed.
The new stretch of blacktop street now has all crosswalk, bike lane and turn signs painted on it and is completed, ending the years-long issue that had been on the township’s wish list.
The brand new street is just that, and a pleasure to drive on now that the torn-out stretch has been redone and all proper markings are in place. With no fanfare at all due to the COVID-19 shutdown of most of Laughlin including the Clark County Regional Government offices, the new street goes unnoticed and under-appreciated for the amount of wrangling it took to get Clark County to fix the stretch of roadway that thousands of guests coming to the Laughlin Event Park suffered through every year.
No more bottoming out of trailer hitches and rough riding for motorcyclists and vehicles alike, the brand new street will serve Laughlin for many years to come.
