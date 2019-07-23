LAUGHLIN — During the July Laughlin Town Advisory Board meeting, Town Manager Brian Paulson gave an update on the Thomas Edison Drive resurfacing project.
“Bid opening for the project will be in September,” he said. “Most likely, the project won’t start until November-December.”
The whole road will be resurfaced.
It was originally scheduled to be done within the next five years.
Work on a gas line replacement near Casino Drive has begun.
“We are scheduled to start the Casino Drive gas line replacement project at 6 o’clock a.m. Monday, July 15,” said Shawn Gudmundson, construction coordinator for Arizona Pipeline Co. “We will be starting at the intersection of Casino Drive and Harrah’s Casino’s north entrance, heading north.”
Traffic will be affected at the signal light north of Harrah’s intersection and Thomas Edison Drive.
Law enforcement and flaggers will be scheduled in the work area as required.
The project should take about 180 days.
