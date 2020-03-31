LAUGHLIN — Believe it or not, Thomas Edison Drive from Highway 163 to Laughlin Civic Drive finally is getting repaired.
Really.
Yes, you’ve heard it all before, for years in fact, and yet it never happened. Always one reason or another seems to have kept the ugliest stretch of roadway in all of Laughlin from being repaired for many years. Thousands of residents and guests going to the Laughlin Events Park for the many events that are brought to town annually have used the roadway and seen its deteriorating condition.
Local residents have complained about it for years, and Town Manager Brian Paulson has had to repeat the promise endlessly that one day, Thomas Edison Drive will be repaired.
That day finally has come, and in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis no less.
Work on the stretch of Thomas Edison Drive got underway March 30, on the notorious section of roadway that has been the bane of Laughlin for far too long. Workers were seen off-loading the repair machinery last week with signs posted promising the repair — soon — to roadway.
The repair work is expected to be completed within two weeks and after that the nightmare is over for Laughlinites, park guests and all who drive on the connector road from Highway 163 to Laughlin Civic Drive. A promise finally delivered in the most unexpected of times
Now, if only Casino Drive repairs would ever end....
