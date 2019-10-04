LAUGHLIN — Laughlin Chamber of Commerce President Jackie Mazzeo oversaw the ribbon cutting for the grand opening of 220 Tours (220 Off Road Tours) formerly out of Las Vegas, adding to its profile with a new venture in Laughlin.
220 Tours has traded in its dirt bikes for Polaris Slingshots to rent to the general public for cruising in style around Laughlin and the Tri-state.
Senior Vice President of Operations at Harrah’s Laughlin Blake Segal, Director of Marketing Michael Brown and slots manager Jim Smith were on hand; the casino’s role in the venture is directly marketing the company for its guests to enjoy another means of fun while in Laughlin.
Laughlin Chamber of Commerce President Jackie Mazzeo, and several members of the chamber administrative staff and VIPS also were on hand for the ceremony, and a couple of them even got a ride in one of the brand new Slingshots, which are a three-wheeled vehicle that looks like an off-road SUV. It has one wheel like a motorcycle that is in the rear and two wheels up front like a car.
When Polaris initially launched the vehicles, the state of Nevada classified them as a motorcycle as they are under the weight limits of a car, and originally had a motorcycle engine to power them. Polaris went back to the drawing board and to General Motors as well, seeking production of an automobile engine could be used to power the unique vehicles. GM was glad to help and produced a 2.4-liter Ecotec engine much like what powers the Chevy Equinox and others GM cars.
Since GM now was producing the engines for the Polaris Slingshot, it used its lobbying power to get the vehicles re-classified as an automobile, thus allowing anyone with a driver’s license to be able to drive them.
That is where Robert Church, owner of 220 Off Road Tours of Las Vegas, saw the opening for renting them to the general public here in Laughlin. He closed his former shop in Las Vegas and relocated to Laughlin to open the all new 220 Tours, switching from from dirt bikes to the Polaris Slingshot.
Harrah’s Laughlin also saw the potential and feasibility of renting them to the public once the car/motorcycle issue was corrected, at least in Nevada. In other states, the Sligshot still is classified as a motorcycle, requiring a motorcycle license to operate.
Harrah’s offered to get onboard with 220 Tours, offering to market the rentals to its guests as an added attraction, as well as leasing the space the new 220 Tours business occupies at 2905 Casino Drive. The combination has turned out to be a powerful one with Polaris and GM on one end, and Harrah’s Laughlin and 220 Tours on the other, all working hand in hand to push the Slingshots into the public realm.
The Slingshot weighs 1,743 pounds. The engine produces 173 horsepower at 6200 rpm and 166 pound-feet of torque at 4700 rpm.
Many people ask “How fast is a Polaris Slingshot?” The answer might not seem like much, but given its weight, the Slingshot is quite fast. No performance numbers are given, but expect a 0-to-60 mph sprint of less than five seconds and a top speed of around 130 mph.
A new Slingshot sells for about $28,000, so anyone thinking of “picking one up for fun” needs deep pockets to do so. Instead, 220 Tours offers a 12-hour rental at a fraction of the cost.
Rental pricing varies based on time of day.
For more information and rental prices, contact 220 Tours Laughlin at 702-997-5820.
