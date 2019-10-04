LAUGHLIN — The Tri-state has lost two titans of the community within the last two weeks with the deaths of former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer and Laughlin Justice of the Peace Billy Moma and longtime television and radio show host Gary Sheler, a former member of the Laughlin Town Advisory Board.
Moma died from a massive stroke on Sept. 24, according to his family. He was 84.
Sheler died Sept. 29, according to his wife, Sylvia. He was 73.
Moma’s grand-
daughter, Lisa Willett, posted on facebook that “He loved serving the Laughlin community, it was the highlight of his life. He had many, many friends in the community.”
She added; “My grandma Peggy Snow Trusler Moma would like to invite anyone who would like to come to his gathering of friends to feel free to join us and celebrate his life and memory. It is scheduled for Oct. 12 at noon at the Riverside Resort in the Starview Room.”
No services have been announced for Sheler.
In 1967, Moma became Metro’s first officer in Laughlin. He served as a Metro officer for 21 years before being elected the local judge — justice of the peace — in 1988. He served Laughlin until his retirement in 2007. He was replaced by current Laughlin Justice of the Peace Tim Atkins.
A book titled “From Kings’ Courts to Justice Courts / A Notable Judicial Odyssey,” published in 1994, includes a page on Laughlin that features Moma and tells of the modest beginnings of the Laughlin courtroom and Metro substation.
Sheler came to the Tri-state for a radio job that fell through and instead wound up working in marketing, first for Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort and then as marketing manager at the Avi Resort and Casino. KLBC-TV2 owner Bruce Clark — who died earlier this year — approached Sheler about joining him as co-host of the station’s “Morning Show.”
Initially skeptical of whether he would “click” with Clark on television, he said in a previous interview that he found on the first day “It was like we had been doing this all our lives.”
Sheler left TV2 — “It was time,” he said — but soon returned to the Tri-state airwaves as host of a conservative talk show for KAAA/KZZZ.
Sheler is survived by his wife Sylvia Thompson-Sheler, step-children Colin London, Colleeen London, Eileen London, Steven London, and grand-daughter Keely Parks; two sisters, Kathleen Chandler and Suzanne McDonnell; and two brothers-in-law, James Thompson and Michael Thompson.
