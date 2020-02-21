MESQUITE, Nevada — Laughlin High School wrestlers Jack Tierce and Kevin Lemire each won a match at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A/1A state tournament over the weekend.
Tierce, a junior in the 160-pound division, and Lemire, a junior in the 145-pound division, were joined at state by teammates Marcus Nolan, a junior in the 220-pound weight class, and Tyler Benton, a senior at 285 in the meet held at Virgin Valley High School.
Laughlin finished 18th among the 20 schools represented, scoring seven points.
Battle Mountain on the state title with 201 points with Yerington second at 189.5. Rounding out the top five were Spring Mountain with 83 points, Pahrangat Valley with 60 and Lincoln County with 57.
Lemire lost by fall at 1:52 to junior Michael Garcia, of Pyramid Lake, in the first round.
In the consolation bracket, Lemire scored a win by pin at 59 seconds over sophomore Robert Clifford, of Indian Springs.
Lemire’s tournament ended with a loss by pin in 2:29 against junior Jose Guizar, of Battle Mountain.
Garcia defeated Guizar in the third-place match.
Tierce got off to a strong start in the 160-pound bracket, opening with a pin at 1:58 against Andrew Bundrock, of Battle Mountain.
Eventual state champion Kason Taylor, also of Battle Mountain, knocked Tierce into the consolation bracket with a win by pin in the semifinals. Taylor went on to win the title with a 13-4 decision over Chris Drayton, of Eureka, to finish the season unbeaten.
Tierce lost his consolation match to Luke Finicum, of White Pine, by fall in 2:23. Finicum also beat Tierce in the finals at the Southern Region meet in Laughlin.
Nolan lost to Thomas Amezcua, of Battle Mountain, by fall at 1:56 in the first-round match at 220.
Nolan lost by fall in 1:08 to Ryon Haggard, of Yerington, in the consolation bracket.
Benton lost by fall to Joel Chavez, of Pyramid Lake, at 3:51 of their first-round match at 285.
Benton had a bye in his first consolation match, then lost to Hunter Lujan, of Yerington, by fall at 1:44 in the consolation semifinals.
