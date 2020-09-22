LAUGHLIN — The race for seats on the Laughlin Town Advisory Board is heating up as a collective of candidates called 1Board1Mission has launched a serious ground game across Laughlin.
The group consists of previous and current LTAB members who have banded together to form a coalition to fill the open seats on the board. Members of the group are Pam Walker, commander of American Legion Post 60 of Laughlin; Kathy Ochs, current LTAB vice chair; Herm Walker, current board member who was appointed to his seat in December by Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft; Kathleen Hoss, Elks Club Laughlin, American Legion Post 60, and other organizations; and Fred Doten, current chairman of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Pam Walker, Hoss and Doten are former LTAB members.
The group banded together based on shared values and vision for the future of Laughlin and to make the LTAB an autonomous body independent of influences from other civic organizations in Laughlin, a charge that has hung over the heads of some of the current LTAB members who share membership in other civic groups in Laughlin.
LTAB Chair Gina Mackey and board member Jim Maniaci both have affiliation with the Laughlin Economic Development Corporation, which, some people have said wields an undue amount of influence over the LTAB. The 1Board1Mission bloc, in its stated mission, wishes to see that eliminated and the LTAB to be free from any such influences to act as a body on its own for the betterment of Laughlin.
One of the bloc’s main charters is opposing incorporation of Laughlin. The collective said it wishes to see Laughlin remain a township under the governance of Clark County, which provides a bulk of the services — such as law enforcement and fire protection — to the unincorporated town. The members attached to the LEDC seek incorporation of Laughlin to make it a city complete with mayor and city council and a whole host of bills to pay for the services that Clark County currently provides.
Several previous incorporation attempts in Laughlin have failed.
The 1Board1Mission bloc has coordinated right down the line, down to advertising as a block. At three different locations in Laughlin the campaign signs can be seen all in a row back-to-back with a header sign in front that reads “Vote for a Better future”, then individual candidate signs in order followed by a caboose sign that reads “Laughlin Town Advisory Board” with the 1Board1Mission logo on it. The signs are along Thomas Edison Drive in Laughlin by the Nevada Made Marijuana facility across from the Laughlin Event Park; along Bruce Woodbury Drive just around the corner from the Thomas Edison signs; and Needles Highway by Vista Apartments south of North Pointe Market and the Market at Laughlin.
The group also has a large billboard by South Pointe Market, across the street from Crown Point Apartments by the fire station there.
Over the course of the last week a couple of those signs — signs for Pam Walker — have gone missing. Only her signs have gone missing. One of the missing signs allegedly was found having become separated from the posts it was mounted on somehow. Another has never been found.
In an official release on the matter sent out by the group, they state: “Individuals who desire that campaign signs be removed from a property they own or have interest in should call Fred Doten at 702-298-3492 and they will be placed elsewhere.”
The 1Board1Mission bloc has created a website to promote their combined candidacies. To find out more about 1Board1Mission, the candidates involved and their positions, go to www.1Board1Mission.com.
