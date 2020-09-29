LAS VEGAS — Vegas PBS announced the upcoming premiere of “#VegasStrong: Connecting During COVID-19.”
The locally produced special recognizes the third remembrance of 1 October while exploring the intersection of two traumatic events, the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival and the pandemic.
Viewers will learn about available resources for survivors through the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center and other agencies, as well as learn about the importance of staying connected to achieve long-term healing and resiliency. The program will air on Channel 10.1 on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“We know that there are many families, victims and survivors who are suffering from feelings of isolation compounded by past trauma from the Route 91 tragedy,” said Tennille Pereira, director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. “We want them to know, wherever they are, they are not alone or forgotten. This program is a bright spot during COVID-19 because it highlights a lot of good things that have arisen from the tragedy, including virtual resources available through the Resiliency Center for building long term healing and resiliency.”
“#VegasStrong: Connecting During COVID-19” takes viewers to impactful locations such as the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden and features more than a dozen interviews, including Route 91 survivors and a mother who lost her son. Throughout the program, mental health professionals and social workers offer guidance, support and access to virtual resources. The half-hour special also includes perspectives from local elected officials such as Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, as well as highlights efforts in California to reach survivors as an estimated 65% of tickets sold for that night were to California residents.
In addition, Las Vegas native Kiara Brown provides a beautiful and poignant performance of her original song “58 Stars” to honor the 58 people lost that night.
“#VegasStrong: Connecting During COVID-19” will repeat on Channel 10.1 on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.; Oct. 7 at 4:30 p.m.; Oct. 8 at 11:30 p.m.; Oct. 11 at 5:03 p.m.; and Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and also will be available to view online at vegaspbs.org. Extended interviews and information on resources also will be available on https://www.vegaspbs.org/ vegasstrong/.
