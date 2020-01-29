LAUGHLIN — The Volunteers In Partnership, a branch of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, and the Mohave County Airport Authority are seeking
community-minded, friendly, outgoing and responsible individuals to assist arriving and departing guests at Laughlin/Bullhead City International Airport.
The Volunteers in Partnership will provide volunteer “airport ambassadors” to assist passengers new to the area with information such as rental cars, parking, busses and of course knowledge and navigation of the area. You can find the “airport ambassadors” wearing eye-catching vests that read “How Can I Help You?”
To become an “airport ambassador” you must apply to become a VIP. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid ID and pass a background check prior to joining the VIPs. Because of the strict regulations on airports, VIP members who apply to become ambassadors must submit to an additional background check and fingerprinting. Each ambassador also will receive security and program training, all at no cost to the applicant.
“The idea started as an additional way to provide the best customer experience we can for the new type of passengers we’ll be serving at the airport,” said Jeremy Keating, airport director.
“We’re a small airport and we don’t have an information booth,” Keating said. “Who better than the people who live here to welcome visitors and provide information on all there is to see and do in the Tri-state.”
VIPs are available for community events at the discretion of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jackie Mazzeo and the Chamber VIP Liaison Joyce Moreno. To sign up as a volunteer, pick up an application at the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, 1585 S. Casino Drive; call 702-298-2214, ext. 3, or email Joyce@LaughlinChamber.com.
