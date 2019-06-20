LAUGHLIN — The proposed 40-acre Laughlin River Park has inched closer to reality.
On June 11, the Laughlin Town Advisory Board discussed the Haley Sharpe Design proposal cost of $77,500. The proposal lays out the park’s vision with regular input from the client and the public.
Funding for the proposal would come out of the Fort Mohave Valley Development Fund per Clark County’s jurisdiction.
“These guys (HSD) have designed major parks all around the world and were recommended to us by the county,” LTAB member Niles Smith said. “It’s the only available beach Laughlin will ever have the opportunity to make a park out of.”
The proposed river park is between the recently dredged Laughlin Lagoon and Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area.
Resident Patricia Fisher asked how Laughlin intended to pay for the park itself, and if there was a scope on the amount needed for the project.
“I think that is actually a later question to be asked,” LTAB member James Maniaci said. “The purpose of the (HSD) vision document is to kind of give us an idea of how much we are going to need to actually build. If we do this, we will get a park.”
LTAB voted 5-0 to recommend Clark County approve the allocation from the Fort Mohave Valley Development Fund.
The entire HSD vision process would be completed in a four-month timeline dependent on when the county approves the use of funds.
After the visioning phase, if the park idea goes forward it would be up to the county to decide on the design consultant.
“First, however, the County must decide if it wants to pursue residents’ and the LTAB’s desire for a river park and what it would entail and encompass,” said Brian Paulson, Laughlin town manager. “Currently, State Parks owns the land but has stated it is willing to transfer the land to the county for a park.”
Speaking of the Fort Mohave Development Fund, the board recommended Clark County Finance provide the fiscal year update on its current status. The fund’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
LTAB Vice Chair Kathy Ochs motioned they should request the report annually and quarterly going forward.
“They have to do it regardless,” Ochs said. “So, we might as well get a copy of that.”
LTAB voted 5-0 approving the amendment motion by Ochs to get this year’s fiscal report.
The last item on the agenda was to recommend the Clark County Board of Commissioners approve the letter of support for the City of Needles Department of Transportation BUILD 2019 grant application for the last segment of the Needles Highway project.
Needles is not seeking funding in any manner, just Clark County’s letter of support on the project.
The board voted 5-0 in favor.
The next LTAB meeting is July 9 at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.