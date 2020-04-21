LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Visitors Center — on Casino Drive across the street from Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino and next door to the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce — staff put their down time to good use last week when Senior Manager Meg McDaniel, Sales Executive Cherie Westbrook and Secretary Kathy Fie got together to rearrange the center’s office and empty a storage unit the center had rented filled with Laughlin memorabilia, office supplies, bringing all that to the center, saving the money for that rental unit.
The three stood out against an empty background of few to no people or motion along Casino Drive, all wearing masks and keeping their distance while moving three vehicles’ worth of items into the Visitors Center.
All three said they were hopeful that Laughlin would be reopening soon while acknowledging that the matter was up to Gov. Steve Sisolak to decide, and that even after any of the casinos in Laughlin reopen, there still will be a period of adjustment to operations until the township, state, region and nation were past the COVID-19 crisis.
Many of the items from the storage unit were framed pictures of Laughlin and similar material, one of which was a vintage photograph of old Bullhead City from just after the airport had been built. The photo showed little to no development on the north end of Bullhead City along Highway 95, where Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Chili’s, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Carl’s Jr. and other businesses now stand.
The ladies spent much of the day on the task which the free time from the shutdown of Laughlin allowed, thus condensing the Visitors Center’s furnishings with the spring cleaning and rearrangement. Like other businesses and agencies, the Visitors Center made use of idle time during the shutdown to make needed improvements.
Hopefully, the visitors to Laughlin and the Tri-state will appreciate the improvements once things start to approach some semblance of normalcy.
