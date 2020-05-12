LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce isn’t open to the public yet, but employees are busy getting the facility ready for that goal.
A stop by their lair on Casino Drive across the street from Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino found Chamber President and CEO Jackie Mazzeo and staff hard at work, cleaning up the offices and organizing while they had the time. The chamber has soldiered on throughout, working from home instead of at the office for a while.
Mazzeo said the chamber is adding Plexiglas to the inside counter as a buffer between staff and the public, a measure seen in all types of businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. She said the chamber will be ready to roll with face-to-face meetings, once it receives a green light to do so.
The chamber has kept active without its home base, recently unveiling and awarding the recipients of the Layoff Aversion Pilot program sponsored by Workforce Connections of Southern Nevada in conjunction with the Department of Training and Rehabilitation of Nevada and Bank of Nevada. The chamber was responsible for choosing which Laughlin businesses received assistance and they did so readily, selecting Bruce’s Taste of Chicago, Mama’s Pizza, Humberto’s Mexican Restaurant and the Regency Casino’s Chuckwagon restaurant to receive financial assistance that paid back 50% of the wages of the employees that those businesses didn’t lay off.
More recently the chamber also took on the task of registering around 1,000 Laughlin residents for the free COVID-19 testing that took place in Laughlin Tuesday and today at the Aquarius Casino Resort, taking phone reservations and information from those residents who wished to be tested for the virus. That alone was three solid days of phone bank work, aided as always by the chamber’s VIP volunteers, the oft seen army of Laughlin folks who give freely of their time to aid the chamber and the Laughlin Tourism Commission with many events. The VIP volunteers also helped out with the on the ground logistics of the COVID-19 testing in Laughlin with dozens of them in their trademark blue shirts guiding the Laughlin residents through the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.