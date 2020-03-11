LAUGHLIN — The seventh annual Connie Davis Walk and Roll for Cancer saw a massive turnout Saturday with 560 people registering this year to take part in the annual fundraiser that benefits cancer patients and survivors alike through the River Fund Cancer Connection.
The day was perfect for the event with a small cool breze and lots of sunshine. Of the teams that participated, Golden Nugget won the largest team trophy, followed by Chalk Walkers and Patty’s Team (named after Patty Smith, a cancer survivor who is battling the disease for a second time) took third.
There were no solid figures for how much money was raised by day’s end as the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce still had to tally it up over the weekend.
The crowds started showing up around 7:30 a.m. with KEO Inc. providing Cinnabon delights for the walkers before they set out on their 5K journey taking them around the mountain just south of Davis Dam. Golden Nugget, as well as Golden Entertainment, had booths on hand as did Planet Fitness, Suddenlink and many others. Billy Kay was on hand providing the live music for the day along with his musical cohort, Matt Brunette, while children painted rocks provided by Bullhead City ROCKS! to add to the Tree of Life monument in Pyramid Canyon recreation area.
Firafly Photography was on hand as the event photographer taking pictures of all the teams before they set out, and there also was a “selfie” booth where participants could snap a shot of themselves in their team jerseys to commemorate the event for 2020.
The LVMPD Volunteers were on hand to provide parking directions to the guests who showed up and to direct them into the park to start the event.
The hundreds of participants all had a great time serving a great cause for the day and a luncheon was provided after the day’s walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.