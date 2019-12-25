LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce VIPs — Volunteers in Partnership — are looking for a few good people.
Come join the group that provides more volunteer services in Laughlin and the Colorado River region than most all others combined. The group is a branch of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, and they are seeking motivated, positive, community-minded individuals to join their team.
VIPs do an amazing job of supporting community events, with thousands of volunteer hours and financial donations to a variety of local charities, courtesy of local events where they volunteer and accept “tips” or other small fees. They connect at local business and community events and help raise funds for Colorado River region nonprofits.
The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. PST at various locations. They suspend meetings June through August.
To volunteer you must be at least 18 years old, be responsible, like to have fun, and be a “people person.”
VIPs are available for community events at the discretion of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackie Mazzeo and the Chamber VIP Liaison Joyce Moreno.
For more information, call 702-298-2214, ext 3.
To sign up as a volunteer, you can stop by the Laughlin Chamber to pick up an application. Applicants must pass a background check prior to joining the VIPs.
To pick up an application or for more information on how to join the VIP’s, contact the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce at 1585 South Casino Drive Laughlin, NV 89029; or call 702-298-2214, ext. 3, email-Info@Laughlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.