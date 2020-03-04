LAUGHLIN — The inaugural Laughlin Water Sports Expo went off with a splash over the weekend with the parking lot at the Edgewater Resort and Casino filled with people walking the parking lot and the E-Center to take in the latest offerings of grown-up toys for fun on the water, street and dirt.
From river and speed boats, to UTVs and all manner of off-road vehicles, new Fords and Chevys, Sea-Doos and even electric bicycles, there was something for everyone. Anderson Ford Auto Group and Findlay Chevrolet of Bullhead City both had booths, showing off the latest in toy-haulers, street trucks and even one last pre-2020 Corvette for sale. TTR Motorsports, Eagle Motorcycles, Bullhead City Can-Am, and many more had their latest and greatest on display, including a wide array of boats that Eagle Motorcycles had in the lot.
Several vendors were offering weekend specials to expo-goers and the price tags ranged from a few thousand to over $100,000 across the board.
Harris Luxury Pontoon Boats had a massive display of its latest river rides, along with Wolf Watersports and Premier Golf Carts of Lake Havasu. Also on display at the expo from Lake Havasu was newcomer Wraith Powerboats. Owner Gene Cunningham and his lead mechanic Dave Phillips had their L3 powered cat-powerboat on display.
Phillips explained that in 2007-08 they were approached by an investor to design and build some catamaran-style powerboats. That investment
Continued from Page 6
allowed Phillips to make the molds for a very stylish and fast catamaran inspired powerboat. The investor abandoned the project soon after, but recently allowed Cunnningham and Phillips to buy the molds back from him, starting Wraith Powerboats.
They are the only boats that have LS3 Camaro/Corvette engines powering them, Phillips said, having worked out all the needed adaptations to make the engine even more powerful, though he said they aren’t looking for top end speed, but simply a nice, fast, family-friendly powerboat.
The LS3 is the standard engine in the fifth-generation Camaro SS and C6 Corvette. Phillips said the top end is likely under 90 mph for the boats they intend to make on order. The boat they had on display at the expo is the only one in existence so far, and was finished only hours before the expo began.
Phillips said that up until Friday morning there wasn’t any interior in the boat and that they had worked all night and into the morning to get the boat ready for the expo. Over in the E-center, there were other types of water-related items of smaller stature. Newly fashioned floats for a day on the river were on display by water-shade.com and Floatin-thang, which has built in cupholders much like in an automobile for the thirsty river floater. Many specialty items unrelated to watersports or off-roading also were for sale inside the E-Center. Among them was a Bluetooth-powered massager applicable to almost any part of the body. Two attachable oval shaped massagers are placed on tension spots on the back or legs, and then a hand unit with a wide variety of massage cadences is hand-activated. The massagers also could be used in special sandals which were for sale on site as well.
Another unusual item for sale just outside the doors to the E-Center was offered by Universal Art Sound: Buetooth audio speakers integrated into canvas art. Paintings, posters, or photographs all can be turned into home theater speakers and the company has thousands of images of its own to choose from.
On the food side of the equation, Hooch’s Bar and Grille of Fort Mohave had its new barbecue food truck on site outside the E-Center and was garnering rave reviews by expo-goers all day, as was Havalemonade.com, offering fresh lemonade to expo-goers from its lemon-shaped stand.
