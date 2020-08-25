LAUGHLIN — A collision between two personal watercraft Friday on the Colorado River has left one woman dead and one man charged with involuntary manslaughter and operating under the influence.
The accident occurred on Friday afternoon on a section of the Colorado River near Laughlin, when a PWC operated by Samir Hernandez, 35, from Los Angeles, crashed into the back of another PWC, severely injuring the woman riding on the back. Tammie Lynch, 23, from New York, was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City where she was declared deceased.
Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens on scene questioned the operators of both PWC. Hernandez was placed under arrest and charged with OUI, OUI resulting in death, and involuntary manslaughter.
“Accidents like this are exactly why we are so adamant that you never, never drink and operate a boat,” said Game Warden Capt. Brian Bowles, boating law administrator for Nevada. “Alcohol impairs a boater’s judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time and is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.”
