LAUGHLIN — The River Cruizers had a new venue this year for their 28th annual Roddin’ on the River car show and fundraiser, holding the event this weekend at the Avi Casino Resort.
The annual fall classic car show started Friday morning and ended Sunday with the awards presentation.
The show brings in classic, exotic and custom cars and motorcycles from all over Arizona, Nevada, California and elsewhere.
It is a major fundraiser for the nonprofit car club; to date, more than $600,000 has been raised and donated to local organizations since 1996. The River Cruizers have donated to such entities as Mohave, River Valley and Needles high schools for school materials and scholarships for individual students. They also have donated to worthy causes such as the Tri-State Special Olympics, the Clothe-a-Child charity, the Colorado River Food Bank, Colorado River regional youth services, the Colorado River Historical Society & Museum, Mohave County Search and Rescue Bullhead City unit and many groups, organizations and individuals.
The lineup for the show was spectacular with some of the rarest and most collectible cars known to man in attendance. Of the most noteworthy was an all-original 1955 Porsche Speedster. Another rare bird was a 1974 AMC AMX tricked out in custom burgundy with all the trimmings and a Pontiac 400 engine dropped in it for good measure. A custom orange 1952 Kaiser Henry J Gasser special that was built from stock in 2012 also was on hand.
There were three 1959 Corvettes and an original gold 1970 GTO and its older brother, a burgundy 1968 GTO ragtop. Also among the rare was a classic 1970s Buick Riviera GS.
Viva Tropicana
The Tropicana Hotel and Casino Resort hosted its 13th annual Viva Tropicana Laughlin Celebration and Car Show over the weekend.
Tropicana Laughlin has been holding the Viva Tropicana Celebration & Car Show since 2006.
The car show was held in the Tropicana’s north lot. Happy Times Events helped promote the show this year, with a lot full of classic cars, pickups and motorcycles along with dozens of vendor booths selling everything from car-related goods to art and other items.
The annual fall event packed them in from far and wide bringing in such car clubs as The Matadors and Familia Life Car Club.
The cars ran the gamut this year, from an original bright yellow 1966 Carroll Shelby AC Cobra with black stripes, to a fully restored, dark blue 1929 Model A ragtop pickup, to an immaculate 1959 Rambler Cross Country custom wagon. There were a few bikes that made it this year as well, most notably a mint condition Harley Davidson Fatboy done up in stunning turquoise blue from Familia. Several offerings of the classic Chevy Bel Air series also adorned the north lot over the weekend, including one ’56 in mint condition done up with lowrider hydraulics sitting all the way in the back of the lot.
There were ratrods and unfinished classics as well.
As always the event was free for spectators, bringing in hundreds of visitors and residents of all ages over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.