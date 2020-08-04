LAUGHLIN — Tuesday was a very auspicious occasion at the Regional Government Center in Laughlin when around 40 people showed up to bid a fond farewell to retiring Town Manager Brian Paulson who, after 31 years of service to Clark County, is retiring today.
The Town Hall was full to COVID-19-capacity as friends and colleagues of Paulson over his lengthy career with Clark County paid their respects and well wishes.
First to speak was Michele Shafe, who met Paulson in Las Vegas when he was just starting out with the county. She told stories of when she first asked “Who is that cute guy over there” after first seeing him in the office. The rest is a long history of friendship as the two have known each other for their entire careers.
Laughlin Town Advisory Board Chair Gina Mackey spoke of the many things that the two have overseen and accomplished in their time working together to make Laughlin a better place to live. Her sentiments were echoed next by Jim Maniaci, an LTAB member who also had high praise for Paulson and the work he accomplished during his four-plus years as Laughlin’s town manager. He said there could be no replacement for Paulson, reiterating what Mackay had said of him.
Ashlyn Bilbray-Sainz thanked Paulson for all he has done for businesses in Laughlin and the many ways he facilitated the growth of Laughlin in any way he could. She was followed by her father, Bob Bilbray, who ran down the list of accomplishments that occurred during Paulson’s tenure as town manager and even before then when he was overseeing the Community Development Block Grants that helped build Laughlin, from the Spirit Mountain recreational facility and the upgrade to that building, to the dredging of the lagoon and many other improvements that Paulson spearheaded in his time there.
Fr. Charlie Urnick, of St. John the Baptist Church, had nothing but praise and fond memories of his time spent in long conversations over coffee with Paulson. He said they didn’t always agree on every little thing but that he will miss those conversations and Paulson’s presence in church.
There were letters read from everyone including Gov. Steve Sisolak, who appointed Paulson to town manager, and current District A Commissioner Michael Naft.
