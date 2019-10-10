LAUGHLIN — Kathleen Whitehead has resigned from the Laughlin Town Advisory Board.
Whitehead said that Tuesday’s meeting was her last on the board on which she has served since January after winning election in November.
“Due to medical issues (not cancer) as well as personal issues, it was with a heavy heart that I made the difficult decision to step down from the LTAB,” Whitehead said in a letter she sent to the Laughlin Nevada Times and Mohave Valley Daily News. “The last 10 months have been a joy serving Laughlin as a representative of our little piece of Paradise, as Father Charlie (Urnick) calls it. I have met so many wonderful people who I would not have met if not for this honor.”
Whitehead, who is active in both the VFW and American Legion posts in Laughlin, is organizer of a crocheting and knitting group and is involved in a number of other Tri-state organizations, said she has no intention of leaving the area.
“I will continue to work to make Laughlin a great place to live, just not as a board member but as a resident,” she said. “I still will be attending LTAB meetings each month and voicing my opinion when appropriate. I look forward to meeting more of our citizens who also have the same quest to make Laughlin bigger and better.”
Whitehead, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, spent 15 years as a behavioral health counselor. She moved to the Tri-state in 2001, working at Mohave Mental Health Clinic, but left three years later when her youngest son began a successful battle against cancer. She returned to the area in 2009, working briefly at Southwest Behavioral & Health Services and ABC Therapy Counseling Center before retiring in 2011.
