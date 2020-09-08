LAUGHLIN — Laughlin residents joined everyone else in the Tri-state in starting the assessment of damage caused by Tuesday’s vicious winds.
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas reported winds of up to 60 mph in Laughlin on Tuesday. Residents wouldn’t argue — unless it was to suggest the wind speeds might have been higher.
While there were few immediate reports of significant damage, that could change as residents got the opportunity to inspect their homes and vehicles.
There were sporadic reports of damage to buildings — particularly to awnings and outdoor signage — as well as to vehicles. Some of the damage reportedly was caused by debris being whipped by the ferocious winds.
There also were reports of downed trees and damage to decorative landscaping.
Winds last week were being blamed for causing a gaping tear in the Avi Casino’s Pavilion. It’s unknown if Tuesday’s winds aggravated the damage on the west side of the structure.
Avi staff said that the building was not open to the public and is primarily a storage facility. No word on when repairs on it might get underway, nor the an estimate on the cost to fix the damage.
Normal operations continue unimpaired at Avi, staff said.
The Tri-state remains under a wind advisory through 6 p.m. today. The forecast calls for a high of around 90 in Laughlin with north winds of 20 to 30 mph. The wind is expected to subside tonight as the cool front exits the area, replaced by a return to triple-digit temperatures by Friday.
