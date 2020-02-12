News West
BULLHEAD CITY — The eighth annual Winter Expo will have information for visitors to the community and residents alike.
The expo will be held Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City, east of Highway 95 and just north of the Mohave Crossroads shopping center.
Living Waters Hospice is the sponsor of the event conducted in conjunction with News West Publishing, the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Bullhead City.
More than 100 vendors are scheduled to be involved in the expo’s first year at the fieldhouse.
Exhibitors include a number of businesses and agencies involved in health care, construction/home improvement, home sales and rentals, banking and insurance, leisure activities, churches and service organizations.
In addition to being a free event to attend, the setting provides ample space and parking to accommodate everyone.
